Gonzaga still the top dog

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor top the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas round out the top five. West Virginia and Tennessee climbed into the top 10. No. 16 Missouri, No. 24 Clemson and No. 25 Michigan were new additions to the poll. No. 21 Duke took the biggest tumble by falling 11 spots. No. 13 Illinois also slid seven spots to fall out of the top 10. The Big Ten has a national-best seven teams in the poll. Virginia Tech, Richmond and Arizona State fell out of the Top 25.