Goldendale Observatory – Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction

The Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction is going to happen on December 21st. This happens about once every 20 years. This event is at it’s closest in over 300 years.

The Goldendale Observatory’s Troy Carpenter explains the event this way:

“Those two bright objects you see inching closer and closer night after night in the Southwest sky are planets Jupiter and Saturn. The pair will experience a “Great Conjunction” on December 21st; don’t miss it, because the next one won’t happen until the year 2040”.

