From Process to pension, Embiid wants career as 76ers lifer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers is set to begin his first season with the team trying to unlock the potential of All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The Sixers didn’t do enough winning last season in a year that was deemed NBA Finals or bust. Simmons missed the postseason with a knee injury when the Sixers were swept by Boston. Embiid has anchored the Sixers with his defense but has also fought injuries and conditioning woes. Embiid says he wants to play 20 seasons in Philadelphia and improved his fitness in the offseason.