Want to prevent COVID-19? Wear a diaper

By now it’s a well-known fact that wearing a face mask can help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, new guidelines suggest that wearing a disposable diaper is also recommended.

The new guideline comes from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) which oversees the country’s airline industry and suggests that airline staff, like flight attendants, wear disposable diapers so they don’t need to use the bathroom.

According to ABC, in a section on PPE in a document titled Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines, one sentence reads, “It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks.”

It also advises cabin crew on flights to and from high-risk countries to wear “medical masks, double-layer disposable medical gloves, goggles, disposable hats, disposable protective clothing, and disposable shoe covers.”

Regardless of if China’s flight attendants are donning diapers or not, it seems they may not have to do it for long. According to the news outlet, Boeing is working on a “self-cleaning lavatory” while the Japanese airline ANA announced they are testing a prototype for a hands free bathroom door.