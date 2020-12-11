Updated COVID-19 Quarantine Length Guidance

North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) is following the updated federal and state quarantine guidance for people who have had close contact with someone with presumed or confirmed COVID-19. The updated guidance was created by the federal CDC and followed by the Oregon Health Authority.

All people who have had close contact with confirmed and presumptive cases must quarantine during the period in which they are most likely to become infectious. Close contact means being within six feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have it.

The primary recommendation continues to be for all close contacts to stay home and at least six feet away from everyone, including household members, for the 14 days after their last exposure to a person with COVID-19. Quarantine may be ended earlier in the following circumstances:

Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have developed Quarantine can end after Day 7 if a COVID test which is done in the 48 hours before ending quarantine comes back negative

People can discontinue quarantine at these time points only if no symptoms have developed during that time, and they continue daily symptom monitoring through quarantine Day 14.

If any symptoms develop, those in quarantine should immediately self-isolate and tell their healthcare provider or NCPHD.

The option for a shortened quarantine does not apply to residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or adult foster homes. It also doesn’t apply to people living in behavioral health residential treatment centers, and

facilities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. It also doesn’t apply to patients in hospitals or inpatient hospice facilities.

