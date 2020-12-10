Oregon reports 1,586 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,123, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA also reported 1,586 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 89,838.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 576, which is four fewer than yesterday. There are 127 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

OHA updates guidance for quarantine

The updates to the new OHA guidance for quarantine follow the new CDC guidance. A person who has been exposed to the virus will need to quarantine if they have spent more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period in close proximity (less than 6 feet away) with an infected individual. Quarantine means keeping someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.

If a person has been near someone with COVID-19 they should stay home and at least 6 feet away from everyone, including the people they live with, for 14 days.

A 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. If the person has not had any symptoms, they may consider ending quarantine early:

After 10 days, without any testing, or

After seven days, if they have had a negative result from an antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that was administered less than 48 hours before they end quarantine.

If they choose to shorten their quarantine period, there is a small chance they may spread the disease to others post-quarantine so it is critical that they continue monitoring their symptoms for 14 days.

If the person does develop symptoms, they should continue to avoid contact with others and call their healthcare provider to discuss testing.

There were no updates to the isolation guidelines.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (30), Clackamas (101), Clatsop (13), Columbia (26), Coos (10), Crook (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (47), Douglas (20), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (10), Jackson (60), Jefferson (52), Josephine (14), Klamath (38), Lake (2), Lane (117), Lincoln (7), Linn (58), Malheur (26), Marion (153), Morrow (14), Multnomah (400), Polk (30), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (31), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (247), Yamhill (35).

Oregon’s 1111st COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 4 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1112th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1113th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died at her residence. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1114th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1115th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1116th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1117th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 8 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1118th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1119th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1120th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1121st COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1122nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1123rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

