Oregon reports 1,331 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 12 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,045 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 85,788.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (19), Clackamas (134), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (8), Deschutes (66), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (21), Jefferson (44), Josephine (21), Lane (78), Lincoln (17), Linn (50), Malheur (11), Marion (165), Multnomah (330), Polk (24), Umatilla (15), Union (7), Wasco (16), Washington (225), Yamhill (35).

Oregon’s 1034th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Gilliam County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 6 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1035th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1036th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1037th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1038th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 5 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1039th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1040th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1041st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30 at providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1042nd COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 29 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1043rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1044th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1045th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 565, 19 more than yesterday. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, seven more than yesterday.

