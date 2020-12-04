Herrera Beutler: COVID relief from Congress

Lacamas Magazine: Rep. Herrera Beutler announces support of new Covid-19 emergency planReflector: U.S. Reps Herrera Beutler and Murphy introduce legislation to provide hardship waivers for unemployed workers



Fighting for bipartisan COVID reliefI’m continuing my efforts to help break the gridlock that’s plaguing Washington D.C. and to get a COVID relief package through Congress and out to the Americans who need it.

I’m a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus that released a COVID relief package to rush direct aid to families, small businesses, workers, and health care providers. While refinements are needed, small businesses and families in Southwest Washington are suffering through no fault of their own and we need to finally pass another aid package to assist them. Click here to read about this bipartisan proposal.



Relief for Working Families ActRecent reports have detailed that unemployed and furloughed workers are finding themselves in debt because of errors made by state employment agencies. These indviduals in need of unemployment payments are suddenly being forced to pay back thousands of dollars, with state agencies threatening to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to obtain payment.



Washington’s Employment Security Department should not be further burdening struggling workers because of its mistakes it made. That’s why I’ve introduced bipartisan legislation that ensures individuals are not held accountable for states mismanagement of jobless benefits, but that preserves states abilities to crack down on scams and seek repayment of truly fraudulent claims. Click here to read more.



COVID testing sites The Washington State Department of Health has a dedicated webpage for locating COVID-19 testing sites near you. You can find community-based sites, local clinics, drive-through sites, your local health department phone number, and more. Click here to access this resource.



Stay updatedI’m continuing to add information on small business resources, health departments, unemployment benefits, and more on my COVID-dedicated webpage: JHB.house.gov/coronavirus