UN, Ethiopia sign deal for aid access to embattled Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — In a breakthrough, the United Nations says it and Ethiopia’s government have signed a deal to allow “unimpeded” humanitarian access to the embattled Tigray region, at least the parts under federal government control. This will allow the first food, medicines and other aid into the region of 6 million people that has been cut off during fighting that began a month ago between the federal and Tigray regional governments. For weeks, the U.N. and others have pleaded for access amid reports of supplies running out. A U.N. humanitarian spokesman says the first mission to carry out a needs assessment begins Wednesday.