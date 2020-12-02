UN calls on humanity to end ‘war on nature,’ go carbon-free

The head of the United Nations is calling on countries to end what he calls a war on nature and instead embrace a future without carbon pollution triggering global warming. With two dire new UN reports in hand Wednesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is stepping up a hope-tinged push to curb climate change. One report details the record-smashing hurricanes, wildfires and heat waves that came in 2020, a year that will go down as one of the hottest on record. Another report shows countries are still increasing production of fossil fuels that cause climate change. World leaders will have a climate summit on Dec. 12.