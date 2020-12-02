Sounders advance in Playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — Defender Shane O’Neill scored on an open header early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 in the semifinals of the MLS Western Conference playoffs. Seattle advanced to the Western Conference final for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and ended the season for Dallas for the second straight year. The Sounders will face either Minnesota United or Sporting Kansas City in the West final next Monday. Seattle will host if it faces Minnesota, and will travel if Kansas City advances. It was O’Neill’s first goal in an MLS match since 2014.