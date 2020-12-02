Royals sign lefty starter Mike Minor to 2 year, $18M deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals have finalized an $18 million, two-year deal, reuniting the 32-year-old starter with the club that helped him revive his career. Kansas City is bringing in the 2019 All-Star to boost a rotation that leaned largely on unproven youngsters in 2020. The contract includes a club option for 2023 for $13 million with a $1 million buy out. The 32-year-old Minor split 2020 between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics, going 1-6 with a 5.56 ERA and diminished velocity after posting the best numbers of his career a year earlier.