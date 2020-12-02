Oregon reports 1,244 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 18 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 953, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,244 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 78,160.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (28), Clackamas (128), Clatsop (5), Columbia (13), Coos (10), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (16), Jackson (65), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (5), Lane (69), Lincoln (19), Linn (29), Malheur (26), Marion (122), Morrow (7), Multnomah (282), Polk (26), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (61), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (184), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (28).

NOTE: Oregon’s 882nd and 883rd COVID-19 deaths, reported on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. OHA regrets this error.

Oregon’s 936th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 937th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 938th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 939th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 940th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 16. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 941st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 18. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 942nd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 28. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 943rd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 30. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 944th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 21. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 945th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 26. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 946th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 20. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 947th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 948th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 1. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 949th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 27 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 950th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Nov. 26 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 951st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 28. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 952nd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Nov. 30 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 953rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 549, 28 fewer than yesterday. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. That is six fewer than yesterday.

OHA email survey

Oregon Health Authority is sending a group of Oregonians who had COVID-19 an email survey to determine what services public health and local community-based organizations can provide to help those in isolation and quarantine. The responses are important because they will help OHA better assist Oregonians during their COVID-19 illness. All responses are confidential.

OHA to change COVID-19 test reporting

OHA is revising its process for reporting test results to align with the new statewide framework announced last week by Governor Kate Brown. The change will take effect tomorrow, Dec. 3.

This new health and safety framework is based on four risk levels for counties level of COVID-19 spread: extreme, high, moderate and low risk.

One of the key new metrics in determining the spread of the virus is the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. To determine that, OHA will no longer count the people tested and will instead count test results. This change will provide a more complete picture of the spread of the disease in a community.

To support this change, and to maintain transparency in reporting on COVID-19, OHA is changing its public dashboards. That transition is expected to be complete in about two weeks. During that time, OHA will continue to update its Tableau dashboards on weekdays.

OHA has developed an interim dashboard that will report test results at the state and county levels until the new revised dashboard is deployed.

