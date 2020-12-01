Washington psychiatric hospital sees spike in COVID-19 cases

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 30 patients and staff at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital are currently suffering from coronavirus — the biggest spike to date. More than 150 have tested positive since the virus first hit the facility in March. Ten Western State Hospital patients on a single ward got sick within a few days of each other after a nurse tested positive about a week ago. Twelve workers tested positive within a three-day span last week, hospital officials said. Most were on the same ward as the patient spike. The Department of Social and Health Services says the spike in cases reflects the increase being seen across the country.