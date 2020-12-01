Prosecutors: Hate crimes on the rise in King County

SEATTLE (AP) — Two years ago, there were 30 hate crimes in King County, and last year that number was 38. But so far in 2020, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has handled 51 hate crime cases. Last month in Federal Way, police say two white men chased a Black man in their car. They accused the man of a hit and run, and when they caught him, they beat him and yelled racial epithets. The man was hospitalized. Officials say the most common victims for hate crimes in Seattle are African Americans and gay men. The pandemic has contributed to the rise in hate crimes in King County.