Oregon reports 1,233new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 24 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 936, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Today’s reported deaths are the highest for a single day since the pandemic. OHA extends its condolences to all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. Today’s grim milestone is another reminder of the severity and spread of the disease and the importance for all Oregonians wear masks, keep physical distance and to keep gatherings small.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,233 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 76,654.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (148), Clatsop (7), Columbia (6), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (60), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (72), Jefferson (19), Josephine (11), Klamath (37), Lake (5), Lane (75), Lincoln (21), Linn (27), Malheur (11), Marion (146), Morrow (5), Multnomah (270), Polk (24), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (23), Union (9), Wasco (6), Washington (158), Wheeler (2), and Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 913th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Nov. 26. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 914th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died Oct. 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 915th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died Nov. 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 916th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 23, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 917th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 29, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 918th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov.17, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 919th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 17, in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 920th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 921st COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 922nd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Nov. 25 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 923rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 924th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 925th COVID-19 death an 87-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 26, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 926th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died Nov. 4. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 927th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died Nov. 19, in her residence. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 928th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov.16, after contact with a confirmed case and died Nov. 26 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 929th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 28, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 930th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 931st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 932nd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 933rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 934th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 28, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 935th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 936th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died Nov. 18, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Note: The number of people who test negative for COVID-19 reported yesterday and today is unusually low because a technical issue has created a backlog of unprocessed test results.

The processing issue also has created an artificially high positivity rate today. OHA is working through the backlog of unprocessed test results.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 577, seven fewer than yesterday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. That is six fewer than yesterday.

