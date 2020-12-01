OHA accepting applications for Psilocybin Advisory Board

The Office of Governor Brown is seeking applicants for the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board.

Established by Ballot Measure 109 (2020), the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board makes recommendations to the Oregon Health Authority on available scientific studies and research on the safety and efficacy of psilocybin in treating mental health conditions, and makes recommendations on the requirements, specifications and guidelines for providing psilocybin services in Oregon.

OHA invites applications from people who meet the following criteria:

Local health officer.

Representative of a federally recognized Indian tribe.

Member of the OHA Addictions and Mental Health Planning and Advisory Council.

Member of the OHA Health Equity Policy Committee.

Member of the OHA Palliative Care and Quality of Life Interdisciplinary Advisory Council.

Individual who represents individuals who provide public health services.

Psychologist licensed under ORS chapter 675 who has professional experience engaging in the diagnosis or treatment of a mental, emotional, or behavioral condition.

Physician licensed under ORS chapter 677 who holds a degree of Doctor of Medicine.

Naturopathic physician licensed under ORS chapter 685.

Expert in the field of public health who has a background in academia.

Person who has professional experience conducting scientific research regarding the use of psychedelic compounds in clinical therapy.

Person who has experience in the field of mycology.

Person who has experience in the field of ethnobotany.

Person who has experience in the field of psychopharmacology.

Person who has experience in the field of psilocybin harm reduction.

Person representing the Oregon Liquor Control Commission who has experience working with the system developed and maintained by the commission under ORS 475B.177 for tracking the transfer of marijuana items.

Person representing the Oregon Department of Justice.

Member of the public.

To apply, submit the following documentation to executive.appointments@oregon.gov by Jan. 1, 2021:

A completed executive appointment interest form, which is available on the Governor’s office website at http://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/How_To_Apply.aspx. A resume or brief biographical sketch. A brief statement of interest.

For more information, email oha.psilocybin@dhsoha.state.or.us or contact André Ourso, OHA Public Health Division, at 971-673-0404.