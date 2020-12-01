Fatal Crash on Hwy 18 – Yamhill County

On Monday, November 30, 2020, at approximately 11:40 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 33.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Mustang, operated by Clayton Gruber (26) of Dallas, was eastbound when it lost control, crossed into the westbound lane, and struck a Volkswagen Jetta operated by Keith Bacchetti (50) of Grand Ronde.

The Mustang continued and struck a Toyota Rav 4 operated by Stanley Michelson (69) of Otis.

Bacchetti sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The passenger in the Volkswagen, Tawnya Bacchetti (52) of Grand Ronde, was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Michelson and his passenger, Kristen Michelson (61) of Otis, were not transported for injuries.

Gruber was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Hwy 18 eastbound lanes were closed for approximately 4 hours following the crash with traffic detoured onto Hwy18B.

OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, McMinnville Police Department, and Sheridan Fire Department.