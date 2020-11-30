Webber Street Pavement Preservation Project

The City of The Dalles Public Works Department will work on a pavement preservation project on Thursday December 3, 2020 at the following location:

Webber Street between W 2nd Street and W 6th Street – The southbound lane will be closed for repairs on this section of roadway. Through traffic will be detoured to Hostetler Street and Cherry Heights Road. Expect delays.

Work hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Business and I-84 freeway access will be open during construction.

The purpose of this project is to repair roadway affected by the recent freezing weather. This street work is expected to restore the pavement structure and provide a smoother and safer roadway.

Please proceed with caution around work areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

Learn more about the 2020 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program at thedalles.org/transportation. If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.