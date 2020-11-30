Suspect in 2008 aggravated murder arraigned, held in-custody

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 33-year-old Cristobal Medrano-Alvarado who is accused of murdering Abel Delgado-Morales in November of 2008 is in local custody after being located by U.S. federal law enforcement and international law enforcement in Mexico. Medrano-Alvarado was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

In December of 2008 an arrest warrant was issued after the Multnomah County grand jury indicted Medrano-Alvarado with two counts of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, one count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of burglary in the first degree and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary in the first degree.

This investigation started on November 23, 2008, when Portland Police responded to a shooting in the 15800 block of Southeast Stark Street. An autopsy conducted by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Delgado-Morales, 35, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Based on information from witnesses, investigators believe Delgado-Morales, was at the residence visiting friends when Medrano-Alvarado and Jose Santiago Carvajal-Mota (both then 21 years old) arrived at the residence, confronted the victim, and shot him, according to previously released information from the Portland Police Bureau.

Medrano-Alvarado and Carvajal-Mota fled Oregon to avoid prosecution.

On December 21, 2008, law enforcement booked Carvajal-Mota into the Multnomah County Detention Center after he was located, arrested and extradited from Florence, Arizona.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau continued efforts to locate Medrano-Alvarado.

The Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office in Oregon in September of 2019 to obtain a federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant against Medrano-Alvarado.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office then worked with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs in Washington, D.C. to secure an international extradition package after the FBI obtained information that Medrano-Alvarado was living in Mexico.

On March 24, 2020, members of the FBI, INTERPOL and Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office located and arrested Medrano-Alvarado in Tepic, the capital of the Mexican State of Nayarit.

On November 28, 2020, law enforcement booked Medrano-Alvarado into the Multnomah County Detention Center after the United States Marshal Service transported him back to the United States.

Carvajal-Mota received a 132 month prison sentence in February of 2010 after pleading guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. He has completed his sentence.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office would like to recognize the following agencies for their vital assistance in this investigation: the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Investigations Unit, the Portland Police Bureau – East Precinct, the Portland Police Bureau – Homicide Detail, the Portland Police Bureau – Cold Case Homicide Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Portland Field Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Legal Attaché of Mexico City and its Guadalajara Suboffice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, the U.S. Department of Justice – Office of International Affairs, United States Marshals Service, Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office and INTERPOL.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Medrano-Alvarado is innocent unless and until proven guilty.