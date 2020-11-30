Missing child Kyla Blackmore found by Oregon Department of Human Services

(Salem, Ore.) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is thankful for the community support to find Kyla Blackmore.

Kyla Blackmore, age 14, is a foster child who went missing from Medford, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2020. She was found on Nov. 20, 2020.

A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As DHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.