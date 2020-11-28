COVID-19 outbreak pushes Steelers-Ravens to next Tuesday

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ bout with a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the NFL to postpone the team’s trip to Pittsburgh for a second time.

The league has announced that the game has been postponed from Sunday to Tuesday night after it was originally slated for Thanksgiving night.

Additional positive tests have forced the Ravens to prepare virtually all week. Those tests include quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In other virus-related NFL news:

— The Broncos canceled practice Friday and held meetings remotely after another player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that kick returner Deontae Spencer is the player who tested positive.

— The Rams have canceled practice after two members of the organization received COVID test results that require further testing. The Rams didn’t disclose the identities or jobs of the two people who received the questionable test results, which were discovered Thursday night.

NFL-INJURIES

Trubisky to start for Bears

UNDATED (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week, but coach Matt Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. Foles couldn’t practice on Friday, but Nagy says he could serve as the backup this weekend as Chicago looks to end a four-game skid.

In other NFL injury news:

— Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the winless Jets on Sunday against the Dolphins. Coach Adam Gase made the announcement Friday after Darnold’s injured right shoulder progressed throughout the week. Gase says barring any setbacks Darnold will be back under center to try to lead the 0-10 Jets to their elusive first win.

— Panthers coach Matt Rhule (rool) says he expects quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to return to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Vikings, However, Rhule is “pessimistic” about running back Christian McCaffrey’s chances of playing because of a shoulder injury.

— Bills head coach Sean McDermott says starting left guard Cody Ford will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered in practice this week. Buffalo also ruled out receiver John Brown for Sunday’s game against the Chargers due to a knee issue.

— Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand. Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice. He would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.