Rivalry Game: Ducks vs Beavers today

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — It’s no longer called the Civil War but the rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State is still heated even in a short and unusual season. The two teams will meet Friday for the 124th edition of the rivalry, which dates back to 1894. This season’s game is important to the ninth-ranked Ducks, who are undefeated and potentially vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff if everything breaks their way. Oregon was ranked No. 15 in the first CFP rankings released this week.

The game will be at 4:30 pm on ESPN.