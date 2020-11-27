Oregon reports 826 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 885, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 826 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 70,832.

Note: The number of new cases reported today is lower than expected because several of the local health public departments that report daily numbers to OHA were off for the Thanksgiving holiday. OHA anticipates tomorrow’s daily case count will be unusually high.

Also: A technical reporting issue is impacting the number of negative test results reported today. The number of negative test results reported today are lower than usual due to the delay in reporting.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (14), Columbia (13), Crook (6), Deschutes (90), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Lane (64), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (168), Morrow (8), Multnomah (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (22), Wasco (7), Washington (297), Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 883rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 884th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 885th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 521, 32 more than reported on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

There are 115 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, three fewer than reported on Wednesday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

