Grand jury indicts Jared Walter for invasion of personal privacy

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 33-year-old Jared Walter is charged with invasion of personal privacy after he allegedly took a photo or video of a person inside a Lloyd Center Mall restroom.

The Multnomah County grand jury charged Walter with one count of invasion of personal privacy in the first degree, one count of attempted invasion of personal privacy in the first degree, one count of invasion of personal privacy in the second degree and one count of disorderly conduct in the second degree.

According to court documents, on November 14, 2020, Walter, a convicted sex offender, used a cell phone for the purpose of sexual gratification, and took a photo or video of a person, while they were in a state of nudity, using a mall restroom.

After the victim confronted Walter upon seeing a camera phone coming over the bathroom stall, Walter fled but a bystander detained him until security and police arrived.

At the time of this alleged conduct, Walter was pending trial on charges of sexual abuse in the third degree and harassment, according to court documents.

Walter is scheduled to be arraigned on November 24, 2020.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Walter is innocent unless and until proven guilty.