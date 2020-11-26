Cranberry pie? Instagram ranks favorite Thanksgiving pies by state

OK, we all agree this country is divided nowadays, but you might figure we could agree on what our favorite pies are on Thanksgiving. However, a new Instagram poll show’s you’d be wrong about that.
One might also figure pumpkin and apple would have a lock on Turkey Day, but along comes Instagram’s Pie Chart, showing cranberry pie is the most popular in 14 states, including Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska, while strawberry pie shows strongly in Idaho, South Dakota, Kentucky, and Hawaii.
Sweet potato pie, which seems more logical given the season, was the second-most popular choice, ranking as the favorite in 11 states.
Believe it or not, apple pie was only preferred by one state: Connecticut.
Instagram posted its pie chart to Facebook, noting its data was based on, “the likes and mentions of pie flavors [this month] from in-feed and Instagram Story posts,” however, some residents couldn’t believe their…pies.
“I grew up in Rhode Island and I’ve never even heard of a cranberry pie,” griped one commenter.
“I’ve lived in Illinois for 61 years. None of my four siblings have ever heard of a cranberry nor like me do they know if anyone who eats it. I don’t understand how this pie was popular in Illinois,” another said.
At any rate, here’s Instagram’s list, alphabetically by state:
Alabama: Pecan
Alaska: Blueberry
Arizona: Pumpkin
Arkansas: Pecan
California: Pumpkin
Colorado: Cherry
Connecticut: Apple
Delaware: Sweet potato
Washington, DC: Sweet potato
Florida: Pecan
Georgia: Sweet potato
Hawaii: Strawberry
Idaho: Strawberry
Illinois: Cranberry
Indiana: Pecan
Iowa: Cranberry
Kansas: Cranberry
Kentucky: Strawberry
Louisiana: Sweet potato
Maine: Blueberry
Maryland: Sweet potato
Massachusetts: Cranberry
Michigan: Cherry
Minnesota: Cranberry
Mississippi: Sweet potato
Missouri: Cherry
Montana: Cranberry
Nebraska: Cranberry
Nevada: Pumpkin
New Hampshire: Cranberry
New Jersey: Blueberry
New Mexico: Cherry
New York: Blueberry
North Carolina: Sweet potato
North Dakota: Cherry
Ohio: Sweet potato
Oklahoma: Blueberry
Oregon: Cranberry
Pennsylvania: Sweet potato
Rhode Island: Cranberry
South Carolina: Pecan
South Dakota: Strawberry
Tennessee: Sweet potato
Texas: Pecan
Utah: Blueberry
Vermont: Cranberry
Virginia: Sweet potato
Washington: Cranberry
West Virginia: Cherry
Wisconsin: Cranberry
Wyoming: Cranberry