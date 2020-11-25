Oregon reports 1,189 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 20 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 867, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,189 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 68,503.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (75), Douglas (42), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (89), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (44), Lake (4), Lane (101), Lincoln (12), Linn (17), Malheur (14), Marion (105), Morrow (5), Multnomah (177), Polk (35), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (26), Wasco (9), Washington (180), and Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 848th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 22 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 849th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 850th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 21 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 851st COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 23. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 852nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 21 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 853rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 21 at Lake District Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 854th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 11 at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 855th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Nov. 23 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 856th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 8 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 857th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 23 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 858th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 859th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 13 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 860th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 13 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 861st COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Nov. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 862nd COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 22 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 863rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 23 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 864th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 24 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 865th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 17 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 866th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Malheur County who died on Nov. 13 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 867th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 15 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 489, 15 more than yesterday.

There are 113 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, no change from yesterday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.