Ethiopian leader rejects international ‘interference’ in war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister is rejecting growing international consensus for dialogue and a halt to deadly fighting in the country’s Tigray region as “unwelcome,” saying his country will handle the conflict on its own as a 72-hour surrender ultimatum runs out. Communications remain severed to Tigray, and it is not clear how many people in its besieged capital, Mekele, are aware of government warnings to move away from the Tigray regional leaders or face “no mercy.” An alarmed international community seeks immediate de-escalation and dialogue, as well as humanitarian access as food and other supplies run desperately low.