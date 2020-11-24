State employees surveying sheep in remote part of Utah find random monolith instead

Has 2020 finally outdone everything it accomplished over the past 11 months and finally gave us aliens? Well, maybe.

The Utah DPS Aero Bureau revealed over the weekend that a strange metallic monolith just randomly popped up in a sleepy part of Utah that has state employees scratching their head.

How did they find it? Oh, they were in a helicopter surveying sheep when one person saw the strange structure in the desert area.

“Counting big horn sheep with DWR this week. During the counts we came across this, in the middle of nowhere, buried deep in the rock,” the caption begins. ” Inquiring minds want to know, what the heck is it? Anyone?”

They closed out their post with an alien emoji.

Bret Hutchings, who was piloting the helicopter, later told KSLTV, “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying.”

Hutchings says the monolith appears man-made and doesn’t believe it was dropped from the sky — but planted into the ground.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan,” he joked.

The silver monolith is somewhere between 10 to 12 feet tall and, well, that’s it. Nothing else is known about it — what it’s made of, how it go there… WHO put it there??

So, whether it be a prank, random art installation, or the aliens letting us know they’re finally here — we’ll just have to wait and see.