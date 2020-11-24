Fatal Crash on Interstate 84 – Hood River County

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at approximately 2:33 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 68.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Accord, operated by Noel Hernandez (24) of Hood River, was eastbound when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Two passengers, Rosalia Gonzalez-Ortiz (23) of Hood River and a juvenile male, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.

Hernandez was transported to the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital where he was treated for injuries. Upon being released from the hospital, Hernandez was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on two counts of Manslaughter II and DUII.

OSP was assisted by ODOT, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Hood River County District Attorney, Wyeast Fire, Hood River Fire, Mosier Fire and Mid-Columbia Fire.