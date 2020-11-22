Lobster biz hopes for stability after tumultuous Trump era

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — President Donald Trump positioned himself as a friend of New England’s lobstermen, but members of the industry said they are looking forward to the possibility of stability under President-elect Joe Biden. Trump’s trade war with China led to a rocky few years for the industry, which is based mostly in Maine. Trump, who campaigned hard in Maine and won an electoral vote in the state, touted economic aid and environmental reforms intended to benefit the business. The Republican Party even had a Maine lobsterman speak at the Republican National Convention. But industry analysts say Biden’s arrival could mean trade conditions are less volatile, and that could benefit business.