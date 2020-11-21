Oregon reports 1,509 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second day in a row, the Oregon Health Authority reported a record number of new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Today’s 1,509 cases, bringing the state total to 63,668, reflect an accelerating spread of the virus across the state.

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 819, OHA reported as of 12:01 a.m. today.

To help slow the spread of the virus, Oregonians should wear a face covering, stay six feet from people outside their households, wash their hands frequently and keep social gatherings small.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (122), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (37), Grant (11), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (63), Jefferson (8), Josephine (16), Klamath (20), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (4), Linn (45), Malheur (27), Marion (124), Morrow (10), Multnomah (414), Polk (42), Umatilla (40), Union (31), Wasco (14), Washington (223), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (60).

Oregon’s 813th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 19, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 814th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Nov. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 815th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died on Nov. 19, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 816th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 19, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 817th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 20, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 818th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on November 2 and died on November 19, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 819th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 20, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

County Cases (1) Total deaths (2) Negative tests (3) Baker 257 3 2738 Benton 702 7 21604 Clackamas 5146 76 89661 Clatsop 326 0 7927 Columbia 415 3 10026 Coos 374 1 10629 Crook 184 6 3855 Curry 105 2 2682 Deschutes 1874 14 46120 Douglas 793 15 18042 Gilliam 21 0 428 Grant 109 1 1332 Harney 86 1 1122 Hood River 355 1 6651 Jackson 3302 23 48700 Jefferson 757 11 6537 Josephine 417 4 17076 Klamath 632 4 13149 Lake 92 0 1208 Lane 3758 37 93100 Lincoln 562 13 11559 Linn 1233 18 24082 Malheur 2292 39 7192 Marion 8145 127 72029 Morrow 612 7 2388 Multnomah 14472 209 208392 Polk 1025 15 14642 Sherman 23 0 443 Tillamook 111 0 4132 Umatilla 4052 48 17471 Union 686 2 5994 Wallowa 70 2 1419 Wasco 461 18 6802 Washington 8687 96 132688 Wheeler 2 0 210 Yamhill 1530 16 25549 Total 63,668 819 937,579

1 – This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 – For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 – This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

