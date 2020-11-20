Wyden Statement on Trump Drug Pricing Announcements

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued a statement after the Trump administration released several rules related to prescription drug prices:

“Trump had four years to make real progress on lowering drug prices, so it’s absurd that he’s now trying to shoe-horn a legacy on this issue into the waning moments of his presidency,” Wyden said. “Instead of working with Congress to reach a bipartisan deal to lower drug prices, Trump has continued to chase headlines while families get clobbered at the pharmacy counter. These proposals come as Trump continues to block the transition to the next administration, yet again failing to take basic steps that would help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”