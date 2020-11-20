Seahawks stop Cardinals

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s defense rose up in last night’s victory over division rival Arizona. L.J. Collier and Carlos Dunlap crunched Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray on the second drive of the game, leaving Murray with a sore right shoulder. After not being touched by the Seattle Seahawks in their first meeting, Murray quickly knew this time was going to be different. The Cardinals missed a chance to take control of the NFC West, falling 28-21 to the Seahawks. Arizona had an opportunity to sweep the season series from Seattle for the first time since 2009 and hand the Seahawks a third straight loss.