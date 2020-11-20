Oregon reports 1306 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 812, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported a record high 1306 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 62,175.

All Oregonians can play a role in turning the tide of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings, keep physically distant, and restrict their social gatherings to one other household.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (15), Clackamas (78), Clatsop (9), Columbia (20), Coos (8), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (60), Douglas (39), Grant (27), Harney (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (84), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (39), Lake (3), Lane (91), Lincoln (7), Linn (27), Malheur (23), Marion (112), Morrow (3), Multnomah (337), Polk (21), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (17), Wasco (13), Washington (155), and Yamhill (20).

Oregon’s 809th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 14 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 810th COVID-19 death is an 83-year old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 18 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 811th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 17 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 812th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 18 at Harney District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon to change COVID-19 testing reporting

Watch today’s media availability.

Responding to the pressures of surging cases, OHA is changing the way testing of people with COVID-19 is tracked. Early in the pandemic the number of new people tested were measured. People who tested negative were counted only once, no matter how many negative tests administered to them. That had the effect of undercounting the number of COVID-19 tests that were actually performed.

Since then testing has greatly expanded and the state’s capacity has increased significantly and that is leading to a recalculation of testing that will be based on the number of tests administered.

According to Dr. Melissa Sutton, the lead medical expert for testing strategy, 916,000 people – approximately one in four Oregonians have been tested for COVID-19. Oregon ranks 30th among states in testing.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased to 412, two fewer than yesterday.

There are 91 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, five fewer than yesterday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

