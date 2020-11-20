CDC pleads with Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency is pleading with Americans to avoid travel for Thanksgiving or to spend the holiday with people with whom they do not currently live. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the recommendations Thursday, one week before the traditional family gathering celebration. The pleas came at a time when diagnosed coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing across the U.S. The CDC says gatherings should be outdoor if possible, with people staying 6 feet apart, wearing masks and just one person serving food. California announced an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a virus case surge.