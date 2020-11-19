Oregon reports 1225 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority today is reporting the largest daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.

Sadly, we have also surpassed our 800th COVID-19 death today, less than three weeks after marking the 700th death. These are family, friends, neighbors and we note their deaths with sadness and a renewed determination to suppress the spread of the virus.

“I have heard frequently from those who have refused to believe this pandemic is serious if we aren’t seeing hospitalizations and deaths. Those hospitalizations and deaths are here, and are only likely to go up. Please take this seriously, and do what you can to slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask, and limit the number of people you come in close contact with.”

NOTE: OHA will hold its weekly media briefing tomorrow Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m. This will be broadcast via Zoom. Interested media can participate by following this link or by calling in at 1-669-254-5252, passcode 564-743.

COVID-19 has claimed 20 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 808, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1225 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 60,873.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (16), Clackamas (121), Clatsop (2), Columbia (14), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (31), Douglas (21), Grant (3), Harney (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (89), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (20), Lake (5), Lane (130), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (21), Marion (84), Morrow (1), Multnomah (376), Polk (20), Umatilla (20), Union (8), Wasco (8), Washington (127), and Yamhill (36).

Oregon’s 789th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Nov. 16, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 790th COVID-19 death is a 30-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 13, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 791st COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 792nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 17, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 793rd COVID-19 death is a 40-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7, at West Valley Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 794th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Nov. 10, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 795th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 30, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 796th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15, at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 797th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 18, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 798th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 18, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 799th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 13, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 800th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 11, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 801st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Oct. 29. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 802nd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 11, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 803rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 16, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 804th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 14, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 805th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 16, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 806th COVID019 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 18, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 807th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov.15. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 808th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 17, at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Note: More information is available about Oregon’s 746th COVID-19 death, a 35-year-old man in Multnomah County. He had underlying conditions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 414 today eight more than yesterday, marking a new record for the pandemic.

There are 96 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, two fewer than yesterday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Attached is a chart showing the trend of hospitalizations in Oregon.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.