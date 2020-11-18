Hood River City Council seeks input on 2020 work plan

To prepare for the City of Hood River’s annual work plan session early in 2021, City Council seeks community input and ideas on priority projects to help achieve City Council’s goals for the community. Community members are invited to contribute ideas via a print questionnaire or online form.

The survey will be available until December 6th, and online and print forms are available in Spanish and English. Community members can contribute ideas for adding or changing current goals or projects, as well as offering ideas on projects to move Council goals forward. The online survey is available in English HERE and in Spanish HERE. PDF questionnaires can be downloaded or can be picked up outside entrances at City Hall (211 2nd Street) and The Next Door (965 Tucker Road). Individuals can request surveys to be mailed to them by calling City Recorder Jennifer Gray at: (541) 387-5212, or emailing to J.Gray@cityofhoodriver.gov.

Input on Council 2021 goals will become part of the public record. Although names and addresses are required when submitting, individual identity will be separated from comments received. Submitted ideas and input will be compiled and distributed to Council ahead of a February work session. To maximize Council’s time during its strategic planning session, it will not be possible to offer further input at the work session.

Outlined progress on the City’s 2020 work plan will be shared on all current goals. Some current goals and projects are expected to continue into the new year.

Current City Council Goals (Goals are not in order of priority)