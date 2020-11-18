Fatality fire at 54 W Ponderosa Drive

On November 17, 2020, at around 0010 hours, dispatch was advised of a structure fire at 54 W Ponderosa Drive in the community of Ponderosa Park, located in Klickitat County, just north of the city of Goldendale. Deputy Leininger and Deputy Bianchi of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the call.



The City of Goldendale Fire Department was paged to assist with fighting the fire.



Chief Halm with the City of Goldendale Fire Department was the first to arrive at the scene of the fire and found a travel trailer, wood structure attached to the travel trailer, and vehicle parked next to the wood structure fully engulfed with fire.



After extinguishing the fire, firefighters located a body inside of the wood structure. Detective Tim Neher of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the death.



The body was burned beyond recognition, but is believed to belong to Lawrence Steve Newman, 74 years old, of Goldendale, Washington.

A wood stove located inside of the wood structure is believed to be the cause of the fire.



The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case.

