WSP Detectives Seeking Information On A Freeway Shooting

King County: At approximately 2:00 pm on November 13, 2020 Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from an individual stating they believed that they were shot at on the freeway.

The victim was traveling NB I-5 to NB I-405 and as they were approaching the first overpass on I-405 they heard a loud noise. They immediately pulled to the shoulder and was able to observe a hole in the left side of the rear window. Further investigation confirmed that the rear window was indeed struck by a bullet.

The driver was unable to give a description of the vehicle where the shot came from as they believed at the time it was something wrong with the car and was not looking at other vehicles in the area.

Washington State Patrol Detectives are seeking anyone that may have witnessed this incident to include dash cam footage from this area around the time of the shooting.

Please contact Detective Mauro at (425) 401-7746 or by email at Victoria.Mauro@wsp.wa.gov.