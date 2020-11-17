Oregon reports 935 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 778, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 935 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 58,570.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (15), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (37), Harney (5), Hood River (4), Jackson (60), Jefferson (28), Josephine (2), Klamath (25), Lake (4), Lane (45), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Malheur (7), Marion (151), Morrow (1), Multnomah (208), Polk (21), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (41), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (88), and Yamhill (20).

Oregon’s 766th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 8, at Trios Health Center in Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 767th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 16, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 768th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 9. The location of his tests and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 769th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 16, at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 770th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct.27, at Samaritan Albany General Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 771st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 772nd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov.15, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 773rd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 16, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 774th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 9, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 775th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 31, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 776th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 13, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 777th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 8, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 778th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 9, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

