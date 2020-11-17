Fatal Crash on Hwy 22E – Marion County

On Monday, November 16, 2020 at approximately 5:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 22E near milepost 24.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chrysler Town & Country van, operated by William Miller (66) of Scio, was westbound when it went into the eastbound lane and collided with a Dodge pickup operated by Richard Kruger (71) of Salem.

Miller sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Kruger was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Hwy 22E was closed for approximately 4.5 hours.

OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, Stayton Fire Department, and Lyons Fire Department.