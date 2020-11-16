Oregon reports 781 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 765, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 781 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 57,646.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (6), Clackamas (71), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (41), Linn (11), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Multnomah (231), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (23), Wasco (1), Washington (118), and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 762nd COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Washington County, who became symptomatic on Nov. 8 after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Nov. 15 in his residence. He did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 763rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 764th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 765th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 8 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

