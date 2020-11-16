142nd Wing to conduct temporary night flying operations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions November 16-19, 2020.

“Night flying is particularly important for Oregon because the 142nd Wing provides 24/7/365 top-cover for the entire Pacific Northwest,” said Colonel David Unruh, 142nd Wing Commander. “The night training ensures our pilots maintain the highest level of readiness. Night flying, with its additional challenges, hones the tactical edge to razor sharpness.”

Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements. Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10:30 p.m.