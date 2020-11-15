New COVID-19 restrictions on dining, gyms in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new restrictions on businesses and social gatherings for the next four weeks as the state continues to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases. Starting at 11:59 p.m. Monday, a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, and movie theaters. Retail stores, including grocery stores, must limit indoor capacity to 25%. Indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are also prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and have quarantined for seven days. By Wednesday, restaurants and bars will be limited to outdoor dining and to-go service.