As virus cases rise, Southwest sees slower travel recovery

DALLAS (AP) — A new report from Southwest Airlines indicates that the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country is cutting into travel bookings. That’s bad news for the airlines just before the important Thanksgiving holiday, normally a busy travel period. Southwest said Thursday that leisure-travel bookings improved slightly in October, but that improvement is fading for November and December flights. Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways will stop blocking seats on its flights starting Jan. 8. Airlines say they are losing revenue by limiting capacity on planes, which they say are safe because of powerful ventilation and air-filtering systems.