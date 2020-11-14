Oregon reports 1,097new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 6 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 759, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,097 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 56,018. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (144), Clatsop (5), Columbia (11), Coos (14), Crook (8), Deschutes (47), Douglas (23), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (109), Jefferson (11), Josephine (9), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (10), Linn (34), Malheur (19), Marion (59), Morrow (6), Multnomah (146), Polk (15), Umatilla (39), Union (5), Wasco (17), Washington (191), and Yamhill (37).
Oregon’s 754th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 24 and died on October 8 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 755th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 756th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 757th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on September 29 and died on November 9 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 758th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 5 and died on November 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 759th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on September 25 and died on November 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Updated information is available about Oregon’s 749th COVID-19 death, a 38-year-old man in Marion County. It was incorrectly reported that he did not have underlying conditions. He had underlying conditions. OHA regrets this error.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests3
|Baker
|215
|3
|2608
|Benton
|601
|7
|20568
|Clackamas
|4501
|73
|85433
|Clatsop
|300
|0
|7616
|Columbia
|346
|2
|9595
|Coos
|334
|1
|10192
|Crook
|167
|5
|3660
|Curry
|81
|2
|2615
|Deschutes
|1633
|14
|43821
|Douglas
|603
|10
|17132
|Gilliam
|18
|0
|404
|Grant
|66
|0
|1220
|Harney
|60
|0
|1099
|Hood River
|314
|1
|6332
|Jackson
|2805
|10
|46645
|Jefferson
|685
|11
|6253
|Josephine
|342
|4
|16463
|Klamath
|523
|3
|12705
|Lake
|60
|0
|1180
|Lane
|3206
|34
|89609
|Lincoln
|542
|13
|10852
|Linn
|1088
|17
|23215
|Malheur
|2165
|38
|6908
|Marion
|7324
|124
|68594
|Morrow
|594
|7
|2282
|Multnomah
|12521
|195
|198592
|Polk
|873
|15
|13828
|Sherman
|23
|0
|428
|Tillamook
|100
|0
|3978
|Umatilla
|3827
|45
|16788
|Union
|579
|2
|5740
|Wallowa
|69
|2
|1377
|Wasco
|410
|17
|6544
|Washington
|7714
|89
|126833
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|202
|Yamhill
|1328
|15
|24236
|Total
|56,018
|759
|895,547
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.