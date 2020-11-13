Rivers sharp while Colts muzzle Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Indianapolis and Tennessee share the AFC South lead at 6-3 following the Colts’ 34-17 win over the Titans in Nashville.

Philip Rivers completed 29 of his 39 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown as the Colts handed the Titans their third loss in four games since a 5-0 start. Indianapolis entered the game leading the NFL in fewest yards allowed before limiting Tennessee to 294 total yards, about 90 below its season average.

Derrick Henry ran for 103 yards on 19 carries for the Titans, who didn’t score after halftime. Ryan Tannehill was just 15 of 27 for 147 yards and a TD.

The Colts now own the tiebreaker against the Titans and will host Tennessee on Nov. 29.