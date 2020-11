UNDATED (AP) — The 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks will bring a strong running attack to chilly Pullman when they play Washington State on Saturday. The Ducks had three players rush for at least 78 yards in their season-opening win over Stanford. CJ Verdell had 20 carries for 105 yards against Stanford. He pounded Washington Sate for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the Ducks’ last meeting with the Cougars a year ago. Washington State won 38-28 at Oregon State in the Cougars’ season opener.