Tua-Herbert is a rare QB matchup between 2 high draft picks

The matchup Sunday between the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa is just the seventh in the NFL since 1967 involving two rookie starting QBs who were taken in the top six picks of the draft. The Chargers have their worst midseason record since 2015 going into Sunday’s game at Miami. They’re 2-6, but the losses have been by a combined 24 points. The Dolphins’ record matches their best at the halfway point since 2001. They’re on a four-game winning streak, their longest since 2016.